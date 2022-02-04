Sacchi: Inter are playing Total Football

Vito Doria Date:4th February 2022 at 10:00pm
Former AC Milan tactician Arrigo Sacchi has praised city rivals Inter for the type of football they are playing under new coach Simone Inzaghi.

The Nerazzurri will face the Rossoneri in the Derby della Madonnina on Saturday evening in Serie A, and the Diavolo legend also applauded the signings of Robin Gosens and Felipe Caicedo during the January transfer window.

“Inter, game after game, is approaching the total football that is practiced in the rest of Europe,” Sacchi said in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Simone Inzaghi is very good and constantly improving: he still needs some pressure.

“Gosens is a great player. He comes from an injury and therefore will have to be waited for. He goes into a context where he can adapt very well.

“Caicedo completes the offensive department and then, in my opinion, it is also a superstitious move. At Lazio, Inzaghi threw him in at the end and he always scored.”

