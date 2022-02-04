Sacchi: Inter are playing Total Football

Former AC Milan tactician Arrigo Sacchi has praised city rivals Inter for the type of football they are playing under new coach Simone Inzaghi.

The Nerazzurri will face the Rossoneri in the Derby della Madonnina on Saturday evening in Serie A, and the Diavolo legend also applauded the signings of Robin Gosens and Felipe Caicedo during the January transfer window.

“Inter, game after game, is approaching the total football that is practiced in the rest of Europe,” Sacchi said in La Gazzetta dello Sport.

? It's here! In the latest of our Classic Calcio series, we're getting #ACMilan fans warmed up for Saturday's derby by remembering their 1994 Champions League win, hammering Barcelona in the final. ??? Sign up on Patreon now for just €2 a month!https://t.co/RATxoumiRS pic.twitter.com/0538cvlhx6 — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) February 3, 2022

“Simone Inzaghi is very good and constantly improving: he still needs some pressure.

“Gosens is a great player. He comes from an injury and therefore will have to be waited for. He goes into a context where he can adapt very well.

“Caicedo completes the offensive department and then, in my opinion, it is also a superstitious move. At Lazio, Inzaghi threw him in at the end and he always scored.”

