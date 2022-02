AC Milan‘s title hopes were dealt a blow on Saturday evening as they stumbled in Salerno, being held to a 2-2 draw by bottom-placed Salernitana.

Milan took the lead through Junior Messias inside five minutes but the hosts turned things around to lead through Federico Bonazzoli and Milan Djuric, with Mike Maignan having arguably the worst game of his AC Milan career.

Ante Rebic got back among the goals to level from long range and rescue a point for the Serie A leaders.