Sarri treats Lazio squad to lunch in a bid to hush rumours

Maurizio Sarri took his whole Lazio squad to lunch in a bid to bring about a sense of togetherness in times of uncertainty.

The Biancocelesti boss cancelled a training day in order to take his lads for a bite to eat in the hope that Lazio can unify and push on for a European spot.

The only absentee was Lazio’s sporting director, Igli Tare, who has been the centre of recent rumours that seem to point towards a falling out between him and the coach regarding failed transfers in January, according to Il Messaggero.

Sarri used the occasion as an opportunity to put an end to the gossip surrounding his own future, after it had been reported that he has already accepted an offer from another club – possibly West Ham United – for next season, as reported by Calciomercato.

As for on-field matters, the Biancocelesti travel to Fiorentina for Saturday night’s Serie A fixture. Lazio currently sit in seventh place on 36 points, just two behind city rivals Roma in the Europa Conference League qualification spot and six behind Juventus who occupy the Europa League position.

