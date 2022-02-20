Sassuolo stun Inter to keep title race wide open

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) – Two first-half goals from Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca proved too much for Inter to turn around on Sunday evening as Simone Inzaghi’s outfit fell to a 2-0 defeat against Sassuolo.

The Nerazzurri failed to take all three points for the third consecutive game, marking their longest winless run in their Serie A campaign, and therefore wasting the chance to overtake AC Milan at the top of the table.

The visitors started the better and took the lead after eight minutes, when Hakan Calhanoglu was dispossessed allowing Domenico Berardi to set up Raspadori, who shot between Samir Handanovic’s legs.

Despite Inzaghi’s side trying to put up a fight, Sassuolo continued to press and move the ball nicely, before doubling their advantage before the half-hour mark, as Hamed Traore’s perfect cross was headed home by a lone Gianluca Scamacca.

While Andrea Consigli had to make several impressive saves to deny the Nerazzurri’s attempts, Alessio Dionisi’s side could also have increased their tally but repeatedly lacked precision, although it didn’t stop them from returning to winning ways after more than a month.