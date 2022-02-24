Satriano: I want to start for Inter next season

Inter’s Martin Satriano has set his sights on cementing a place in the Nerazzurri’s starting lineup next season, despite being out on loan at the moment.

The Uruguayan striker, who recently turned 21, was signed by Inter in 2020 from Club Nacional in his native Uruguay, before being sent out on loan to Ligue 1 side Brest in January of this year.

Satriano has enjoyed a great start to life in France by scoring three goals in four games for the mid-table team, and now has every intention of returning to Inter to make a name for himself.

“My aim is to become a starter at Inter,” Satriano told Tuttosport. “Look, I’ve just started here [in France] and need to work hard for my place here, too, but with hard work I aim to get into the Inter team next season.

“We liked the project here at Brest and Ligue 1 is a very competitive league, so my agent and Inter made the decision for me to try my luck here for now”.