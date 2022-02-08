Serie A Player of the Week | Round 24

Olivier Giroud was the hero for AC Milan as a late comeback in the Derby della Madonnina secured all three points against Inter and resulted in the Frenchman being crowned Serie A Player of the Week for Round 24.

The Nerazzurri had dominated the first period at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday and lead at half-time through Ivan Perisic, but the 35-year-old striker netted twice in three minutes to give the Rossoneri a 2-1 victory over their crosstown rivals.

With just 15 minutes remaining, the Diavolo outnumbered Inter on a counterattack and when Brahim Diaz’ deflected speculative strike bobbled across the penalty box, Giroud arrived at the back post to slide home an equaliser.

With the Nerazzurri reeling from that unexpected blow, the ex-Chelsea frontman controlled the ball inside the Inter box, turned expertly and fired a low shot past the despairing dive of Samir Handanovic.