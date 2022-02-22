Serie A Player of the Week | Round 26

Marko Arnautovic fired Bologna to an important victory over Spezia on Monday night in Serie A and awarded Player of the Week for Round 26.

The Rossoblu defeated the Ligurian side 2-0 at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara to secure a valuable three points in their attempts to distance themselves from a relegation battle, with the Austrian international scoring a brace in Emilia-Romagna.

However, the visitors had taken an early lead on 11 minutes through Rey Manaj and dominated much of the first half, but shortly before half time the 32-year-old made a perfectly timed run into the box and shot low past Ivan Provedel.

The second period mirrored much of what had happened during the opening 45 minutes, as both sides struggled to take control, until Arnautovic meet a high cross into the box perfectly and powered home a header on 83 minutes.