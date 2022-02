Stadiums across Italy will return to opening to 75 percent of capacity from this Saturday, February 19, with round 26 of the Serie A season already having got underway on Friday night.

Juventus’ 1-1 draw with Torino kicked off the action for the latest round of fixtures, but games being played on Saturday and Sunday will see attendances increase from the 50 percent that had previously been allowed.

While outdoor arenas can be filled to 75pc of capacity, indoor venues are capped at 60pc.