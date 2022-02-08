Serie A Team of the Week | Round 24

AC Milan narrowed the gap at the top of the Serie A table with a 2-1 victory against league leaders and city rivals Inter while Juventus climbed into the top four with a 2-0 win against Hellas Verona.

Napoli defeated Venezia 2-0, Cagliari earned a surprising 2-1 win against Atalanta, and Lazio earned a 3-0 victory away to Fiorentina.

Elsewhere, Sampdoria smashed Sassuolo 4-0, Udinese earned a late victory against Torino, and Salernitana drew 2-2 with Spezia.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 24 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation!

Mike Maignan – AC Milan (3 Team of the Week appearances)

The Rossoneri goalkeeper was in inspired form, limiting Inter to just one goal despite an abundance of chances.

Raoul Bellanova – Cagliari

The Isolani wing-back produced a superb performance on the right flank. His direct running gave Atalanta problems and he supplied the cross for Gaston Pereiro to score the winner.

Rodrigo Becao – Udinese

A fine performance defensively from the Brazilian and he was also effective in his distribution from the back.

Matteo Lovato – Cagliari

A superb performance from the young defender. The Atalanta players struggled to get past him and he nullified the attacking threat of La Dea striker Luis Muriel in particular.

Antonio Candreva – Sampdoria (6 apps)

The veteran midfielder scored from the penalty spot with an exquisite chip and he also supplied two assists in Il Doria’s emphatic victory against Sassuolo.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – Lazio (3 apps)

Excellent in his ball-winning and in his passing. The Serbian midfielder also opened the scoring with a well-timed run and fine finish.

Stanislav Lobotka – Napoli (2 apps)

Impressed with his ability to win the ball in midfield as well as his distribution. Completed 95 passes with a passing success rate of 94 percent.

Simone Verdi – Salernitana

The Italian winger was making his first appearance for the southern Italian club and he scored from two stunning free-kicks in the draw against Spezia.

Gaston Pereiro – Cagliari

Despite not being a natural forward, the Uruguayan midfielder had to operate as a lone striker and it proved to be a successful move. Scored twice in the second half against Atalanta, and also forced Juan Musso into committing a foul, which ultimately got the Argentinian goalkeeper sent off.

Olivier Giroud – AC Milan (2 apps)

The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker was a peripheral figure in the first half against Inter but he became a derby hero for the Rossoneri with a brace in the second half.

Dusan Vlahovic – Juventus (6 apps)

Provided a reference point in attack for the Bianconeri and he opened the scoring against Hellas Verona with a delightful lob.