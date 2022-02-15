Serie A Team of the Week | Round 25

AC Milan went on top of the Serie A table after they defeated Sampdoria 1-0 while Napoli and Inter shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Lazio defeated Bologna 3-0, Juventus left it late to draw 1-1 against Atalanta, and Fiorentina beat Spezia 2-1.

Elsewhere, Hellas Verona smashed Udinese 4-0, and Venezia defeated Torino 2-1.

Here is the Team of the Week for Round 25 of the 2021/22 Serie A, which is deployed in the 3-4-3 formation. Let us know your thoughts!

Wladimiro Falcone – Sampdoria

The Blucerchiati lost by a goal, but the margin would have been much worse if it wasn’t for their goalkeeper, who made some world-class saves. His save from a Junior Messias shot in particular was outstanding.

Danilo – Juventus

Defensively solid but his greatest contribution was going forward for a corner and scoring the equaliser in the dying minutes of the game against Atalanta.

Matthijs De Ligt – Juventus (3 Team of the Week appearances)

An assured performance at the back from the young Dutchman, who continually shows maturity beyond his years.

Ridgeciano Haps – Venezia (2 apps)

A fine performance at the back from the Arancioneroverdi left-back and he also went forward to score the equaliser against Torino.

Adrien Tameze – Hellas Verona

Provided plenty of energy in midfield and he was also involved in the goals. He assisted for the third Gialloblu goal, which was scored by Gianluca Caprari, and then he sealed the victory with the fourth.

Remo Freuler – Atalanta

The Swiss midfielder was constantly in the play against Juventus, working hard for his team and distributing the ball well for La Dea.

Domen Crnigoj – Venezia

The Slovenian midfielder was decisive in the victory away to Torino, assisting the equaliser for Ridgeciano Haps and then scoring the winner.

Rafael Leao – AC Milan

Provided plenty of attacking spark for the Rossoneri and scored the only goal of the game with a great burst of pace on the left-wing.

Nicolas Gonzalez – Fiorentina (3 apps)

Impressed with his dribbling on the wings and he also earned a penalty against Spezia.

Gianluca Caprari – Hellas Verona (4 apps)

The Gialloblu forward had another lively game in attack and he laid the foundations for the victory against Udinese. Supplied the assist for Fabio Depaoli to open the scoring and then he scored the third.

Mattia Zaccagni – Lazio

Earned the penalty for the first goal and then scored twice in the second half for the Biancocelesti.