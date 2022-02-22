Serie A Team of the Week | Round 26

AC Milan hold on to top spot in Serie A despite drawing 2-2 with Salernitana while Inter suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Sassuolo and Napoli were held to a 1-1 draw against Cagliari.

Juventus were also held to a 1-1 draw by city rivals Torino, Lazio also drew against Udinese, and Hellas Verona squandered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against Roma.

Elsewhere, Sampdoria defeated Empoli 2-0 and Bologna came back to win 2-1 against Spezia.

Let us know your thoughts on the Team of the Week for Round 26 of the 2021/22 Serie A season, which is deployed in the usual 3-4-3 formation.

Andrea Consigli – Sassuolo (2 Team of the Week appearances)

The Neroverdi goalkeeper produced a sensational performance against Inter, keeping a clean sheet against the reigning Serie A champions.

Pasquale Mazzocchi – Salernitana

The right-back recently arrived on loan from Venezia and he performed admirably on the right flank. He was involved in the build-up for the first Granata goal and he supplied the assist for Milan Djuric to give the Campanian club the lead.

Matthijs De Ligt – Juventus (4 apps)

A solid performance in defence from the Dutchman and he also gave his team the lead in the Derby della Mole.

Gleison Bremer – Torino (6 apps)

The Brazilian produced another stellar performance in defence, nullifying the presence of Dusan Vlahovic in the Juventus attack.

Felipe Anderson – Lazio (3 apps)

The Aquile struggled to play their game against Udinese but Felipe Anderson still provided a lot of attacking flair and scored the equaliser.

Alberto Grassi – Cagliari

In a match against one of this former clubs, the Isolani midfielder produced a hard-working and aggressive performance as the Sardinians went on to earn a point against Napoli.

Adrien Tameze – Hellas Verona (3 apps)

It was another complete performance in midfield from the French-born Cameroonian. Was an important part of the team defensively as well as offensively, and he scored the second goal against Roma.

Hamed Traore – Sassuolo

Gave Inter plenty of headaches on the left-wing and he provided the cross for Gianluca Scamacca to score the second Neroverdi goal.

Milan Djuric – Salernitana

AC Milan could not cope with the height and physique of the Granata captain. He assisted in the first goal for his team, scored by Federico Bonazzoli, and he also gave his team a shock lead in the second half.

Fabio Quagliarella – Sampdoria

It seemed that age was catching up with the 39-year-old but he provided that class is permanent with two magnificent finishes against Empoli.

Marko Arnautovic – Bologna

The Austrian international had not scored since Round 14, but he broke his scoring drought in a decisive manner, finding the back of the net twice against Spezia.