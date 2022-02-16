Summer squad revolution expected at Lazio

Lazio are expected to make greater changes to their squad after the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign as the Aquile struggle to implement the attacking philosophy of coach Maurizio Sarri.

The recent 4-0 defeat to AC Milan in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals has further illustrated that there are weak points in the team and there could be several players leaving in the summer.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, the Lazio defence in particular will likely go through a major clean-up. Goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha and defender Patric will leave as free agents while Luiz Felipe is also expected to leave.

Manuel Lazzari could be sold because he is a natural wing-back that has struggled to operate as a full-back in a back four, and centre-backs Francesco Acerbi and Stefan Radu might not play beyond this season.

Midfielder Lucas Leiva will be returning to his native Brazil and Lazio could sell star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for a significant profit before his contract expires in 2024.

Winger Mattia Zaccagni will be bought outright from Hellas Verona for €7 million but that is expected to be the start of their spending as they look to reinforce most parts of the pitch.