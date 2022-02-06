Ten-man Atalanta fall to Cagliari

Cagliari earned a shock 2-1 victory away to Atalanta in the Sunday lunchtime game in Serie A.

The first half was a dour affair with limited chances. Although La Dea tried to generate attacks, the Isolani defended in numbers and made sure that their defence was not breached.

Cagliari took a shock lead five minutes into the second half when Dalbert crossed for Gaston Pereiro to fire in from close range and Atalanta were down to 10 men minutes later when Juan Musso was sent off for tripping Pereiro.

La Dea equalised after 64 minutes when Alessio Cragno saved a Duvan Zapata shot and Jose Luis Palomino headed in the rebound, but that was short-lived as Raoul Bellanova’s cross was diverted into the net by Pereiro to regain the lead for the Isolani.

The victory takes Cagliari out of the relegation zone and they are now 17th in Serie A with 20 points while Atalanta remain fourth on 43.