Vlahovic faster than Cristiano Ronaldo to first Champions League goal

Dusan Vlahovic’s first Champions League goal against Villarreal meant that he achieved the fete ahead of his predecessor, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Vlahovic opened his account in Europe’s top club competition just 33 seconds into his debut during the Bianconeri’s first-leg last-16 tie at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Tuesday night. In doing so, he managed to score his first Champions League goal 39 days younger than Ronaldo when he registered for the first time in the competition.

According to Il Giornale, Ronaldo managed his first Champions League goal for Manchester United against Roma at the age of 22 years and 64 days, whereas Vlahovic was 22 years and 25 days old when he netted his very first, thus beating the Portuguese star to the line by 39 days.

However, in terms of young Juventus goalscorers in the competition, Alessandro Del Piero still leads the way with his first of 42 Champions League goals bagged at the age of 20 years and 10 months.