‘Zaniolo is a great player, but not a difference-maker’

Former Roma and Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan praised the technical abilities of Giallorossi midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo but criticised his ability to influence games.

Both players were involved in a transfer deal in 2018, which involved the Nerazzurri paying €24 million and sending Davide Santon as well as Zaniolo to the Giallorossi for the Belgian midfielder, but the 33-year-old has not been impressed with the overall development of his Italian counterpart.

“Zaniolo is a great player but he doesn’t make a difference,” Nainggolan told La Repubblica.

? It's here! In the latest of our Classic Calcio series, we're getting #ACMilan fans warmed up for Saturday's derby by remembering their 1994 Champions League win, hammering Barcelona in the final. ??? Sign up on Patreon now for just €2 a month!https://t.co/RATxoumiRS pic.twitter.com/0538cvlhx6 — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) February 3, 2022

“In my Roma team, we had many players with personalities: Dzeko, Totti, De Rossi, Salah, Strootman. The regret is having set the record of points and not having won anything.”

Nainggolan played for Roma from January 2014 until the end of the 2017/18 campaign. During his time in the Italian capital, the Giallorossi were not able to win the Serie A title, but they finished second three times and third twice.

Please consider supporting Forza Italian Football on Patreon for as little as €2 a month. Forza Italian Football has been running for over 10 years providing news, opinion pieces, and podcasts about Italian football. There’s plenty on offer to our Patrons from regular bonus content to free merchandise. Check us out on Patreon here.