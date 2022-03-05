Abraham fires Roma past Atalanta

Tammy Abraham got the game’s only goal as Roma beat Atalanta 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday evening, completing the Serie A double over the Bergamaschi having won 4-1 in Bergamo earlier this season.

La Dea’s disappointing run of form continued, with Gian Piero Gasperini again opting for a strikerless set-up, leaving Luis Muriel on the bench in Duvan Zapata’s absence.

Abraham got the opener and winner with just over half an hour played. Both sides ended the game with ten men as Marten de Roon an Henrikh Mkhitaryan were dismissed in stoppage time.