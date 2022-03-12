AC Milan edge past Empoli

STADIO SAN SIRO (Milan) – An early goal from Pierre Kalulu saw AC Milan reinforce their lead at the top of Serie A, as they defeated Empoli 1-0 at the Stadio San Siro on Saturday, piling more pressure onto second-placed Inter, who travel to Torino on Sunday finding themselves five points behind.

Empoli’s Guglielmo Vicario had to make his first save in the opening stages, as he dived excellently to keep out Alessandro Florenzi’s shot, but he was left helpless 10 minutes later when Kalulu broke the deadlock with a precise left-footed finish from long range after Olivier Giroud’s free-kick had bounced off the wall.

Despite chances for both sides, a goalless second half meant the Tuscan outfit have now failed to score in three of their last four Serie A matches, with their last win in the league dating back to December 12.