Atalanta’s Moustapha Cisse: From a team of refugees to Serie A goalscorer in two months

Moustapha Cisse scored the only goal of the match for Atalanta in their 1-0 victory against Bologna in Serie A on Sunday evening, less than two months after joining from a Seconda Categoria – eighth tier – team from Puglia.

The 18-year-old earned his first call-up to the Orobici senior squad after some impressive displays in the Campionato Primavera 1 and then he scored in the second half against Bologna after coming on for Luis Muriel.

According to Today, Cisse arrived in Italy in 2019 as a 16-year-old from Conakry, Guinea soon after his father had passed away and searched for a better life.

He then joined Rinascita Refugees, a team from Lecce formed by the cooperative of the same name which is run by a Senegalese immigrant named Niang Baye Hassane.

When Cisse joined, they were in the Terza Categoria, the ninth and lowest division in the Italian football pyramid, and they eventually earned promotion.

After being spotted by Atalanta scouts while playing in a Seconda Categoria, Cisse joined the Atalanta Primavera in February and he scored three times in as many league games before La Dea coach Gian Piero Gasperini picked him for the senior squad.