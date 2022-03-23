Cassano: Napoli shouldn’t buy Berardi, should sign Hlozek and Yeremi Pino instead

Napoli have been linked with Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi but former Roma and Italy forward Antonio Cassano believes that the Partenopei should look elsewhere for a replacement for Lorenzo Insigne.

The Napoli captain will join Toronto in the MLS at the end of the Serie A campaign and the Neapolitans need to find someone to replace the winger.

The eccentric and controversial Cassano advised that the Partenopei should look out two players from abroad: versatile forward Adam Hlozek from Sparta Prague and right-winger Yeremi Pino from Villarreal.

“Playing in Sassuolo is easy, but then you have to see in a great team,” he said.

“There are players who feel good in those environments there, then when you level up they struggle.

“If I have to name a name I say Hlozek from Sparta Prague. He’s 20 years old, he’s very strong.

“If I have to give another name and if I had to recommend Napoli, I would take Hlozek and then on the right Yeremi Pino of Villarreal.”