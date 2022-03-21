De Sciglio to replace Di Lorenzo in Italy squad

Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio has replaced Giovanni Di Lorenzo in the Italy squad for the World Cup play-offs.

The Azzurri will face North Macedonia on Thursday evening and then the winner of that play-off will play the winner of Portugal and Turkey in the following week.

However, Italy coach has been forced to make a change to his initial 33-man squad after Di Lorenzo came off with an injury to his right knee in Napoli’s 2-1 victory against Udinese in Serie A.

“Di Lorenzo has been forced to withdraw from our World Cup play-off squad due to injury,” the FIGC announced on the Italy Twitter account on Sunday.

? #DiLorenzo has been forced to withdraw from our World Cup play-off squad due to injury. Speedy recovery, Giovanni! ?#Azzurri #VivoAzzurro ?? pic.twitter.com/fJoxnyXkSt — Italy ???????? (@Azzurri_En) March 20, 2022

Hours later, it had been confirmed that Mancini has chosen the versatile Juventus full-back to replace the Napoli defender.

“Mattia De Sciglio has been called up to the squad for the impending World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia,” they said.

Mattia #DeSciglio has been called up to the squad for the impending World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia ?#Azzurri #VivoAzzurro #ITAMKD pic.twitter.com/3oiJ9A8wRL — Italy ???????? (@Azzurri_En) March 20, 2022

De Sciglio has represented Italy at the 2014 World Cup and 2016 European Championship but he was not in the squad when the Azzurri triumphed at Euro 2020.