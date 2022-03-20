Debutant Cisse seals late Atalanta win at Bologna

Moustapha Cisse was Atalanta‘s hero on Sunday as the 18-year-old came off the bench for his Serie A debut to score La Dea’s winner away to Bologna at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

Cisse, who until February had been playing for a refugees’ team in Puglia, was a second-half replacement for Luis Muriel. The Guinean scored the game’s only goal in the 82nd minute.

Mario Pasalic looked to have added a second in stoppage time but his close-range finish was ruled out as Cisse had been offside earlier in the move.