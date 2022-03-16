Former Juventus defender Pessotto: Ancelotti was unlucky with the Bianconeri

Vito Doria Date:16th March 2022 at 5:00pm
Gianluca Pessotto said that Carlo Ancelotti did not have much lucky when he coached Juventus from 1999 until 2001.

The current Real Madrid tactician was brought in to replace Marcello Lippi but he was not able to win the Serie A title during his time with the Bianconeri.

“The coach came from his experience in Parma,” Pessotto told TuttoMercatoWeb.

“It was the first time that he handled himself at an important level, and I would say that later in his career he demonstrated that. Those two seasons were not lucky for various reasons, there were also particular episodes.”

One of these episodes was in the 1999/2000 season in which Lazio won the Serie A title at the expense of Juventus, who had lost 1-0 to Perugia on a water-logged pitch in the final round.

“More of a unique than a rare case,” Pessotto said.

“In reality, not so much for the ground on which it was played, but for everything that happened before. The wait was really unnerving, an anomaly.”

 

