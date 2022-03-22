Former Juventus midfielder Marocchi: Lazio lack cunning players

Giancarlo Marocchi believes that Lazio lack players with guile and that are cunning after they suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Roma in the Derby della Capitale on Sunday evening.

The former Bologna and Juventus midfielder lamented the predictability of the Biancocelesti under Coach Maurizio Sarri, especially if they lack the space to keep possession.

“No Lazio player was born with cunningness, so you go out on the pitch for what you are,” Marocchi said on Sky Sport Italia.

“They are all players that advance forward from the midfield, drop back a bit less, [and] very very good technically, but if they don’t have 30 meters of space, they become too predictable.”

On the other hand, Marocchi saw this cunning attitude from Roma and their coach Jose Mourinho.

“Even if they had not scored in the first second, Roma would not have attacked,” he said.

“With the five defenders, they would have been on the edge of the area anyway because Mourinho instructed the players to keep the score at 0-0 in the meantime, then some goals came.

“He has made them determined and dirty, even a little bad, they always protest. They are in his image and likeness.”