Former Lazio goalkeeper Marchegiani: Napoli beat Hellas Verona at their own game

Luca Marchegiani praised Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti for mimicking Hellas Verona‘s style and earning the win in Veneto.

The Partenopei won 2-1 in Verona thanks to a double from Victor Osimhen, and the victory puts them into second place in the Serie A table, three points behind league leaders AC Milan.

Not only the result but the performance also earned praise from the former Torino and Lazio goalkeeper, who admired Napoli’s ability to press and move the ball quickly.

“All the squads are tired,” Marchegiani said on Sky Sport Italia.

“Not only Inter, but also the others, while Milan give different sensations because they have a bit of confidence and for some individuals they have.

“Napoli won the game by facing them at their own game, running like them, and it is not easy to beat Verona with their certain characteristics.”

Marchegiani played for Torino when they lost the 1992 UEFA Cup Final to Dutch giants Ajax and he won the 1999/2000 Serie A title with Lazio. He also represented Italy at the 1994 World Cup, deputising for Gianluca Pagliuca in three matches.