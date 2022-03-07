Grifo targets Italy call for World Cup playoffs

Freiburg winger Vincenzo Grifo is hopeful that Italy coach Roberto Mancini will select him for the Azzurri squad for the World Cup qualification play-offs in late March.

The 28-year-old has been in inspirational form for Freiburg as they are only two points away from a Champions League place, and although he was born in Pforzheim, Germany, he has six caps so far for the Azzurri and wants to add to that tally.

“It would be nice and we must always believe in it,” Grifo told Sky Sport Italia. “Sometimes the coach and I hear from each other: I will always be grateful to him for giving me the opportunity to have space with the Italy shirt, my national team.”

Grifo also praised the squad unity in the Italy squad and he reserved particular praise for Neapolitan forwards Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne for making him feel welcome.

“That the group had great qualities was evident, but we were really all friends, this is the secret: I am thinking of Insigne and Immobile, or rather Lorenzo and Ciro, Neapolitans just like my grandmother.

“They are the ones who immediately made me feel at home.”