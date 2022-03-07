Inter don’t want Lautaro and Correa to play for Argentina

Inter are hoping to persuade the Argentinian Football Association into not selecting Lautaro Martinez and Joaquin Correa for Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers in late March.

The Nerazzurri will face Juventus in Serie A on April 3 and they would prefer the Argentinian players to be well-prepared for the clash against the Bianconeri.

According to Tuttosport, Inter want to have a meeting with the Argentinian officials so they can keep Lautaro and Correa in Italy.

They will try to justify their case on the basis that Argentina have already qualified for the 2022 World Cup and the outcomes of the remaining two qualifiers will be of little consequence to the Albiceleste.

Argentina will host Venezuela on March 26 and they will then travel to Ecuador four days later.

Lautaro Martinez has scored 14 goals in 25 Serie A matches in the 2021/22 season so far while Correa has scored four goals in 15 games to date in Italy’s top flight.