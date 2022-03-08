Inter eliminated despite narrow win at Anfield

A stunning Lautaro Martinez strike was enough to give Inter a 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, but the Nerazzurri fell out of the competition with a 2-1 aggregate loss.

The Reds had their chances and probably should have led in the first half, but Fabinho crashing a header off the crossbar was the closest they came, while some other half-chances went begging. Mohamed Salah would later hit the woodwork himself in the second half.

Lautaro got the opener with about an hour played after just having missed a chance moments earlier.

But their excitement faded fast as Alexis Sanchez was sent off just 90 seconds later.

From there, they struggled to break Liverpool down and eyebrows were raised when Simone Inzaghi made changes but left Edin Dzeko on the bench.