Inter legend Altobelli: I never doubted Lautaro

Alessandro Altobelli praised Inter striker Lautaro Martinez after the Argentine scored a hat-trick in the 5-0 win against Salernitana on Friday evening.

The Nerazzurri have been struggling to score goals in recent games, but ‘Spillo’ was glad to see Edin Dzeko and ‘Toro’ find the back of the net again, and he hopes that the Argentinian can also do the same against Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

“The most important thing was for Dzeko and Lautaro to rediscover their form,” Altobelli said on 90° minuto. “Goals from the strikers count.

“In the match against Salernitana, Inter, in addition to the three points, found the goals.

“I never had any doubts about Lautaro. It’s true that he hadn’t scored since January, but he was the most substituted player in Europe.

“I would give him more confidence and I hope that now Toro will find goals even in the most important matches.”