Inter lose ground in title race in Fiorentina draw

Inter could end the weekend six points off top spot in Serie A as they only managed a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday evening, presenting AC Milan with a huge opportunity to put real distance between the two Milanese sides.

Napoli’s win earlier in the day saw the Partenopei join Milan on 63 points, and Inter’s draw sees them now on 60.

It could have been worse for the Nerazzurri having fallen behind to Lucas Torreira’s strike early in the second half. The Uruguayan pounced after Nicolo Barella had lost focus to let him slip free moments after the Italian had himself missed a huge chance at the other end. Denzel Dumfries did level though with a bullet header shortly after.

Lautaro Martinez was awarded a penalty before VAR intervened and overturned the decision, and from there Inter’s frustration only grew.

Milan face Cagliari on Saturday night with the chance to put six points between themselves and Inter.