Inter player ratings vs Salernitana: Lautaro overcomes scoring slump

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) – After scoring just six Serie A goals in the opening three months of 2022, Inter netted five in a single night to demolish Salernitana, a thrashing which was inspired by Lautaro Martinez’s hat-trick following a personal eight-game goal drought.

Edin Dzeko also bagged a brace to prove that the Nerazzurri strikers are still more than alive and ready to offer a vital contribution in the upcoming final stretch of the season, as the reigning champions desperately need their goals in order to make a credible title defence.

INTER PLAYER RATINGS VS SALERNITANA

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – Lautaro Martinez

Handanovic 6; Skriniar 6.5, De Vrij 6 (62′ Ranocchia 6), Bastoni 6.5; Dumfries 7, Barella 7, Brozovic 6 (71′ Gagliardini 6), Calhanoglu 6.5 (62′ Vidal 6.5), Darmian 6.5 (62′ Gosens 6.5);, Dzeko 7.5 (74′ Correa).

While it has been evident in recent weeks that his scoring slump has been affecting his performances, Lautaro Martinez showed a great desire to end his goal draught and help his side return to winning ways. After a couple of failed attempts, the Argentine scored twice in the space of 20 minutes, showcasing the quality and clinicality that Inter have been missing for too long, before adding a third in the second half. And more than that, the Nerazzurri will be happy to know that his partnership with Nicolò Barella, who delivered two assists, can still be extremely fruitful.