Inter to consider Zapata purchase if Scamacca deal becomes difficult

Inter could lure Duvan Zapata from Atalanta if they are not able to sign Sassuolo starlet Gianluca Scamacca.

The 30-year-old is sidelined with a hamstring injury, but he has been an excellent striker since joining La Dea from Sampdoria in 2018, scoring 78 in 153 competitive matches.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Inter directors Giuseppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio consider Scamacca to be their preferred target to reinforce the Nerazzurri attack in the summer.

However, conducting a deal with the Neroverdi might be a difficult one as previous reports have suggested that the club from Emilia-Romagna will want around €40 million for the Italian international.

This has prompted Inter to consider looking at Zapata, who is more experienced and has been more prolific in the past.

Zapata has played 17 Serie A matches so far in 2021/22, scoring nine goals, but he has not played since the 2-1 defeat to Cagliari in Round 24.

Meanwhile, Scamacca has scored 13 goals in 28 games so far in this Serie A campaign.