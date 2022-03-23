Juventus come from behind in Women’s Champions League to take lead to Lyon

Juventus Women came from behind to beat Lyon 2-1 on Wednesday evening in their Women’s Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Lyon led early on but a second-half red card let Juve back into the game. Cristiana Girelli and Agnese Bonfantini took advantage to give the Bianconere the win in Turin.

It was the French side who took the lead in the 8th minute as Selma Bacha’s cross was met powerfully by Catarina Macario who headed Lyon in front.

The game changed on the hour-mark when Ellie Carpenter was shown a straight red card for bringing down Valentina Cernoia as the last player. The Juve attacker then hit the bar with a curling effort.

The Bianconere got their equaliser in the 71st minute. A cross was fumbled by the Lyon goalkeeper under pressure from Arianna Caruso and Girelli was on hand to slot the loose ball home and make it 1-1.

Having only just come off the bench, Bonfantini put Juve ahead in the 83rd minute. Her excellent run was spotted by Caruso and the forward slotted past the keeper calmly.

Juve boss Joe Montemurro will be thrilled to take the 2-1 lead to Lyon for the second leg on March 31.