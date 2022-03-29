Juventus looking for alternatives to Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger is the prime target for Juventus to reinforce their defence this summer but they are searching for alternative options if they are not able to sign the Chelsea centre-back.

The 29-year-old is contracted to the Blues until end of June and the Bianconeri are looking to rebuild their defence.

Tuttosport reports that if Rudiger decides to join another club instead, Juventus sports coordinator Federico Cherubini has compiled a list of alternatives to bolster their backline.

La Vecchia Signora could potentially sign centre-backs from rival Serie A clubs with Gleison Bremer from Torino and Nikola Milenkovic in particular are of interest.

Their other transfer target is Swiss defender Manuel Akanji, who has been with German club Borussia Dortmund since 2018. He has played 19 Bundesliga matches in 2021/22 so far but he has had some injuries to deal with.

Bremer is contracted to Torino until June 2024 whereas Milenkovic and Akanji are contracted to their respective clubs until June 2023.