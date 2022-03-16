Juventus plan to buy Morata outright

After some recent improvements from Alvaro Morata, Juventus now intend to buy the Spanish striker outright from Atletico Madrid.

There were some doubts as to whether he would remain in Turin beyond the 2021/22 season, but after scoring three goals and supplying two assists in the last six Serie A matches, the 29-year-old is expected to join the Bianconeri on a permanent deal.

Tuttosport reports that Juventus are preparing to make an offer to Atletico Madrid in the upcoming days for the acquisition of Morata but it is expected to be less than the €35 million that was originally agreed upon to buy him outright.

Morata first played for Juventus from 2014 to 2016, winning two domestic doubles in his first spell in Italy and he also scored for the Bianconeri in their 3-1 defeat to Barcelona in the 2015 Champions League Final.

The Spanish international returned to Juve in the summer of 2020 on an initial loan deal before extending it for another season.