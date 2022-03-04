Lautaro leads Inter to smash Salernitana

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) – After failing to score in their last two Serie A games, Inter put five past rock-bottom Salernitana on Friday night, with Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko scoring a hat-trick and a brace respectively.

The Biscione’s first win since late January temporarily sent them top of the table, with AC Milan and Napoli set to face each other on Sunday.

Despite a convincing approach, the Nerazzurri had to wait until the 23rd minute to score their first goal after five failed attempts in all competitions, as Lautaro collected a smart assist from Nicolò Barella inside the box and sent the ball past Luigi Sepe.

The same duo proved lethal again shortly after, when the Italian midfielder teed up the Argentine with a precise through pass, which saw the striker wait and wisely protect the ball before clinically shooting at the near post.

Lautaro then completed his hat-trick in the second half, pouncing onto an Edin Dzeko low cross to beat Sepe with a sliding finish.

Following a triple change from Simone Inzaghi, Robin Gosens came off the bench and made an instant impact with his new shirt, as his cross was met by Dzeko who made it four through an easy tap-in, before bagging a brace by making the most of an almost identical assist from Denzel Dumfries.