Lazio consider signing Perin from Juventus

Lazio are searching for a goalkeeper as both Thomas Strakosha and Pepe Reina are expected to leave at the end of the season, and they have identified Mattia Perin from Juventus as a potential replacement.

The 29-year-old has a contract with the Bianconeri that expires in June while the two Biancocelesti shot-stoppers are also expected to leave their respective club once the 2021/22 season ends.

La Stampa reports that Perin is unlikely to extend his contract with Juventus and Lazio are looking to capitalise on that.

Lazio are seventh in the Serie A table with 49 points after 30 rounds but they are expected to sign some new players to rejuvenate the squad for Coach Maurizio Sarri.

Perin was acquired from Genoa in 2018 but he has often been a reserve goalkeeper to Wojciech Szczesny at Juventus. He spent the second half of the 2019/20 season and the whole 2020/21 campaign back on loan with the Grifone.