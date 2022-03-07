Lazio mourn passing of Giuseppe Wilson, Serie A winning captain

Giuseppe Wilson, the captain of the Lazio team that won their first Serie A title in 1973/74, passed away on Sunday at the age of 76 after he had suffered a stroke.

Born in Darlington, near Middlesbrough, in the United Kingdom to an English father and an Italian mother, his family moved to Naples when he was a baby.

Wilson, better known as Pino, started his football career with Internapoli, a small club that played in Italy’s lower divisions in the 1960s, and he then joined Lazio in 1969.

He played in 324 league matches for the Biancocelesti including one season in Serie B before guiding the Rome-based club to their first Serie A title in their history.

The defender was also selected for Italy’s 1974 World Cup squad, and he earned three caps for the Azzurri, two of them coming in that tournament.

After a spell with American club New York Cosmos in 1978, he returned to Lazio, but was forced to retire in 1980 after his involvement in the Totonero match-fixing scandal.