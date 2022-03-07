Lucas: Lazio can qualify for the Champions League

Lazio midfielder Lucas Leiva has not ruled the Biancocelesti out of qualifying for the Champions League.

The Aquile are seventh in Serie A with 46 points, but they are seven points behind Juventus, who currently occupy the last position available for Europe’s elite competition.

However, the Brazilian veteran is confident that his team can make up that ground in the last 10 rounds of the 2021/22 season.

“Europe is difficult, we think game by game then at the end of the season we see where we finish,” Lucas said in his press conference.

“In football, nothing is impossible.”

Lucas played in Lazio’s 3-0 victory away to Cagliari on Saturday evening, which was the 100th win that the 35-year-old played in with the Biancocelesti.

“Mine is an important record, today we deservedly won,” he said.

“In the last few weeks we made great performances without obtaining results, today was an excellent match from the first minute to the ninetieth, I’m happy to have made 100 wins with Lazio.”