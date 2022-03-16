Lukaku irritated with rumours linking him with Inter return

Romelu Lukaku has been linked with a return to former club Inter but the Chelsea striker is apparently frustrated with the stories in the press about a potential transfer.

The Belgium international joined the reigning European champions for €115 million in the summer, but he has not produced the performances that he had in Serie A, scoring just five goals in 19 English Premier League games so far in 2021/22.

According to The Telegraph, Lukaku is irritated by all the speculation linking him with a move away from Chelsea and he wants to focus on playing for the Blues at the present time.

It has been a tough time for Chelsea, at least off the pitch, as sanctions have been put on owner Roman Abramovich due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Lukaku scored 24 goals in 36 Serie A matches in 2020/21 as Inter went on to win their first scudetto since 2009/10. He also represented Belgium at Euro 2020 as they reached the quarter-finals before losing to eventual winners Italy.