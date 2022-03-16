Maldini praised for Kalulu faith at AC Milan

Massimo Ambrosini has given credit to AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini for putting his faith in young French defender Pierre Kalulu.

The Rossoneri had been linked with a number of defenders in January to fill the void left by Simon Kjaer’s absence but no new defenders had arrived.

? FREE PODCAST! ????The Scudetto is in AC Milan’s hands after another thrilling round of #SerieA. To chat through Round 29, @burns_euan is in as host with @RabbitRabbitOn and @VitoCDoria joining to chat through it all. On Patreon now FOR FREE!https://t.co/MrNIkk9iy5 — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) March 14, 2022

However, Kalulu has impressed in recent weeks and he scored the only goal in the victory against Empoli on Saturday evening.

“Credit must be given to Paolo,” Ambrosini said on DAZN.

“Speaking with him, even off camera, he tells me, ‘Kalulu has become a serious player. So why do I have to spend some money to get one? Either I get one that is a top defender or I stay with the ones I have because they give me guarantees.'”

Ambrosini played alongside Maldini when AC Milan won the 1998/99 Serie A title with a team that was not considered to be as star-studded as other Rossoneri sides and he rates the current side as being stronger than that one.

“This team here is stronger than we were in relation to the other teams that were there,” he said.

“We were less strong than other teams at the time. Lazio was strong.”