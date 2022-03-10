Malinovksyi, Muriel give Atalanta edge over Bayer Leverkusen

Atalanta take a narrow lead into the second leg of their Europa League tie against Bayer Leverkusen having come from behind to win 3-2 on an action-packed night in Bergamo.

Charles Aranguiz put the Germans ahead early on before Luis Muriel and Ruslan Malinvoskyi took centre stage. A one-two played between the two was finished by the Ukrainian after the No.9 had done well to tee him up. Malinvoskyi then returned the favour by assisting the Colombian two minutes later to turn the game on its head.

Muriel gave La Dea a two-goal cushion shortly after the second half had started and Gian Piero Gasperini’s side had plenty of chances to extend their lead further. But Moussa Diaby’s well-taken effort after the hour mark saw that just one goal separates the sides heading into the second leg on March 17.