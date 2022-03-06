Milan retake top spot with win at Napoli

AC Milan ran out deserved winners over Napoli to retake top spot in Serie A with a 1-0 victory at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday evening.

Olivier Giroud got the game’s only goal as the Rossoneri pulled two points clear of cross-city rivals and reigning champions Inter, though the Nerazzurri do still have a game in hand. Napoli, meanwhile, are third and three points off top.

Luciano Spalletti’s Partenopei looked tired on the night and never really showed anything near their best form, with Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri well on top for much of the night. Fikayo Tomori, Pierre Kalulu, Sandro Tonali, and Rafael Leao all impressed for the visitors.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the bench, Giroud again played a decisive role against a title contender by turning in the game’s only goal with a fine finish, before himself having to go off injured. Ibrahimovic did finish the night on the pitch making a late appearance as a substitute.

After two underwhelming draws against Salernitana and Udinese, Pioli’s Milan were in desperate need of the three points.