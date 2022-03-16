Mourinho envious of Lazio preparation time ahead of Rome Derby

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has said that Lazio will have an advantage heading into the Derby della Capitale due to not being in the Europa League anymore.

The Rome Derby will be on Sunday evening, and the Biancocelesti will have a week to prepare for the match since they were eliminated from the Europa League by Portuguese giants FC Porto.

? FREE PODCAST! ????The Scudetto is in AC Milan’s hands after another thrilling round of #SerieA. To chat through Round 29, @burns_euan is in as host with @RabbitRabbitOn and @VitoCDoria joining to chat through it all. On Patreon now FOR FREE!https://t.co/MrNIkk9iy5 — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) March 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Roma will have to play in the Europa Conference League on Thursday evening as they host Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

“It is the players who have to adapt, Mourinho said in his press conference.

“If we prepare both at the same time we would lose both in the league and in the Conference League.

“On Thursday, we have a decisive game and we do not think about Sunday, Lazio instead will have the whole week to prepare but they probably wanted to stay in the Europa League.”

Roma are equal fifth in Serie A with Atalanta on 48 points while Lazio are equal seventh with Fiorentina and they are two points behind their city rivals.