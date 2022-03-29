Napoli want Handanovic to replace Ospina

Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina will be leaving the club at the end of the season and the Partenopei are reportedly looking at Inter captain Samir Handanovic to replace him.

The Colombian international will let his contract with the Neapolitans expire and the southern Italian club want to make Alex Meret their first-choice goalkeeper for the 2022/23 campaign.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Inter are expected to sign Andre Onana from Ajax on a free transfer and Handanovic has not signed a contract extension.

If the Slovenian veteran does not continue on with the Nerazzurri, Napoli plan to lure him to their club so they can have an experienced goalkeeper to back-up Meret.

Ospina has been with Napoli since 2018 and he has featured in 98 competitive matches for the Partenopei. Meanwhile, Handanovic has played 429 competitive game for Inter since 2012 and he captained the Nerazzurri to the Serie A title in 2020/21.