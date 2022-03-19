Narrow win in Cagliari sends AC Milan clear at the top

AC Milan pulled three points clear of Napoli and six ahead of Inter at the top of the Serie A table on Saturday night, claiming a narrow and hard-fought 1-0 win away to Cagliari.

Ismael Bennacer was the unlikely source of the game’s only goal in the second half, and Milan had a couple of scares late on as they edged a deserved one-goal win.

The Rossoneri started on the front foot and were the only side threatening in the first half, with Theo Hernandez playing a central role in driving forward from deep and leading many of their attacks. Olivier Giroud, though, was relatively quiet in front of Alessio Cragno’s goal.

Things levelled out somewhat in the second half although Milan had the edge for much of it, and finally got their goal as Bennacer finished a fine passing move. The ball was patiently worked to Giroud on the edge of the area and he teed up the midfielder with a slice of luck as the ball bounced kindly for Bennacer to dispatch a volley into the bottom corner.

Milan’s goal lived a charmed life towards the end of the 90 and the Sardinians hit Mike Maignan’s crossbar as they looked to pile late pressure onto their visitors, but the Rossoneri held out for the three points.

Milan are now on 66 points, three clear of Napoli on 63 and six above Inter on 60. The champions do still have a game in hand.