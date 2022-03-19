Osimhen brace fires Napoli to comeback win over Udinese

Victor Osimhen struck two second-half goals to see Napoli come from behind to beat Udinese 2-1 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday afternoon, keeping them in Serie A‘s title race.

Playing before both AC Milan and Inter in Round 30, the Partenopei had the chance to put pressure on their fellow title hopefuls and did just that. Gerard Deulofeu gave the hosts a scare when he put the Zebrette ahead in the first half, giving them a lead that they held until the break.

Osimhen struck twice within 20 minutes of the second half getting underway, though, putting Luciano Spalletti’s side ahead. Pablo Mari was sent off for the Friuliani in the last ten minutes of the game.

The win puts Napoli onto 63 points, temporarily level with leaders Milan ahead of their game at Cagliari later on Sunday. It means they will end the weekend above Inter irrespective of what the champions do against Fiorentina.