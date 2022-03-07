Pogba tops Juventus’ midfield wishlist

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been linked with a return to Juventus but the Bianconeri also have a few other targets in mind for the summer.

The 28-year-old is contracted to the Red Devils until June and he is expected to leave the English giants after six seasons.

? FREE PODCAST! ????Milan retook top spot with a big win in Naples, and the #FIFpod has a full house to talk through that and all of the #SerieA R28 action! On Patreon FOR FREE now, usual places tomorrow!https://t.co/0bMNuVJo0G — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) March 7, 2022

Tuttosport reports that Pogba could rejoin Juventus after he left the club in 2016, but Bianconeri sporting director Federico Cherubini is looking at other options as well.

Roma attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has been linked with La Vecchia Signora again while Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Renato Sanches from Lille have also attracted the interest of the Italian giants.

Pogba would probably be the easiest to sign because he will be a free agent after the end of the 2021/22 campaign whereas the other options will still be contracted to their respective clubs.

Zaniolo is contracted to the Giallorossi until June 2024, Milinkovic-Savic’s contract with Lazio expires at the same time as his Roma counterpart, and Renato Sanches has a deal with the reigning French champions until the end of the 2022/23 season.