Ranieri: AC Milan have enthusiasm but there are no real scudetto favourites

Claudio Ranieri has said that AC Milan have the momentum with them but he does not see a particular club being the favourites to win the Serie A title.

The 70-year-old, who was last coaching at English Premier League club Watford, praised the style of play and the unity of the Rossoneri squad under Coach Stefano Pioli.

However, he also admitted that there will still be enough challengers for the scudetto in the final rounds of the 2021/22 season.

“They playing on the wings of enthusiasm, with a sparkling style of football,” Ranieri said on Radio RAI.

“They are all with Pioli and it is beautiful. Everything is still open, everyone can compete and a lot will depend on who will be able to better overcome the various bumps, at the moment there is no real favorite.”

Ranieri predicts Napoli to become one of those challengers and he praised the performances of star players Fabian Ruiz and Victor Osimhen.

“They can certainly aim for the scudetto,” he said. “Osimhen and Fabian are doing a great championship, there is great enthusiasm.

Napoli doesn’t depend on the Nigerian, they are well assembled. Of course the goalscorer makes the difference, but they are all important.”