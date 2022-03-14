Record-breaking Immobile fires Lazio into fifth with Venezia win

Stadio Olimpico (Rome): Lazio climbed above Roma and Atalanta into fifth place on Monday night with a 1-0 win over stubborn Venezia, as Ciro Immobile scored a penalty to become the Roman club’s all-time top scorer in Serie A.

The Italy striker smashed a penalty into the bottom corner after 58 minutes to notch his 144th Biancocelesti league goal and move ahead of 1938 World Cup winner Silvio Piola at the top of Lazio’s all-time scoring charts.

Maurizio Sarri’s side had to work hard for their win over a Venezia side that is three points adrift of safety in 18th, but the victory moved them up two places ahead of Sunday’s Rome Derby.

Lazio dominated possession in the first half but struggled to carve open a well-drilled visiting defence, with Felipe Anderson squandering the best chance when he shot wide of the far post from a tight angle.

Mattia Zaccagni provided further frustration when he ran into Mattia Caldara in the box for the second time in three minutes to earn a yellow card for simulation that rules him out of the clash with Roma.

Immobile, wearing a red replica captain’s armband in tribute to Lazio’s Scudetto-winning captain Pino Wilson who died last week, curled home in a superb finish early in the second half, but it was ruled out for offside.

But Immobile didn’t have to wait long to get his goal, as Luiz Felipe was caught in the face by the boot of Domen Crnigoj and a penalty was given following a look at the pitchside VAR monitor, which the Biancocelesti skipper dispatched.

The home crowd had to suffer a restless and nervy ending as Venezia committed numbers forward in search of an equaliser, but the visitors failed to seriously threaten Thomas Strakosha’s goal.

