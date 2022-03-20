Roma & Abraham reign supreme against Lazio

Roma and Tammy Abraham took the spoils in the Derby della Capitale with a 3-0 win over Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening.

A first-half brace from the imperious Abraham and an inspired free-kick from Lorenzo Pellegrini gave Roma a commanding lead.

Lazio posed little threat in the second half and Jose Mourinho’s side calmly saw the game out.

Roma took an immediate lead in the 1st minute as Pellegrini’s corner came off the bar and was bundled in by Abraham.

They continued to play well and doubled their lead after the 20-minute mark. Rick Karsdorp was released down the right-hand side and whipped the ball across the Lazio six-yard box where Abraham was waiting unmarked to score his and the Giallorossi’s second.

It was 3-0 by the 39th minute when Pellegrini produced a special free-kick. The captain looked set to float the ball into the box but caught Thomas Strakosha out by going for goal and finding the top corner.

Lazio barely laid a glove on Roma in the second half and Maurizio Sarri will be left wondering how his team showed so little in a game they had a week to prepare for.

The win means that Roma have climbed above Lazio into fifth in the Serie A table, two points ahead of their neighbours in the race for European football.